Sprinkler system averts serious flat fire in Southampton Tower Block

Six fire appliances and officers from Hampshire Fire and rescue were scrambled to Southampton Tower block on Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out in a flat.

Crews from St Mary’s, Redbridge, and Eastleigh crews were called to the fire in of Millbrook Tower on Windmere Avenue in Southampton.

The incident was treated as persons reported but soon after crews arrived they confirmed all persons were accounted for.

The sprinklers in the flat had activated and suppressed the fire which caused 10% fire damage and 100% water damage. Breathing apparatus, jets and tactical ventilation was used to fully extinguish the fire.

Fire fighters undertook community safety visits to neighbouring flats.