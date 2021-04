Charlotte Hembury was last seen in the Windmill Road area of the town, near Byron Road, at around 10pm on Monday 19 April 2021.

The 32-year-old, who is from Sittingbourne, is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a lilac coat with white leggings, pale grey socks and espadrille shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 19-1