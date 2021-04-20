CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating burglaries in Maidstone

Between 12.17am and 2.50am on 20 March 2021, two men are alleged to have targeted several sheds in Hayle Mill Road where they stole property including two cycles and a set of golf clubs.

Investigating officer, PC Saskia Jenner, said: ‘We have been investigating these break-ins and are now able to issue CCTV images of a man we wish to speak to.

‘While the images are slightly blurred, we are hoping somebody will recognise the man from the distinctive clothing he is wearing.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/45964/21.