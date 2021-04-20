Man being chased by Police dies after being electrocuted by third rail at Hounslow Station

At approximately 12.05am on Tuesday, 20 April officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Powder Mill Lane in Twickenham. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit commenced.

A short while later a male decamped from the vehicle and ran onto a nearby railway line off Whitton Road in Hounslow. The London Ambulance Service attended and he was pronounced dead at 12.22am after being electrocuted by the third rail at Hounslow station.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed and has declared an independent investigation.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has also been informed.