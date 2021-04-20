An arrest has been made following a report of a burglary at a Tenterden shop

Kent Police was called to a report of a window being broken at the business in the High Street at around 10.20pm on Monday 19 April 2021.

Officers attended where it was established a quantity of cigarettes had also been stolen.

Following enquiries in the area, a 22-year-old man from Ashford was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody while enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/65286/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing the anonymous online form at their website crimestoppers-uk.org.