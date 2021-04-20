Driver airlifted after crashing into rear of Portaloo Lorry on the A3 in Portsmouth

Police and Highways England have closed the A3 in both directions following a serious collision involving an HGV near Portsmouth

Firefighters and flying doctors from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance are battling to free a driver who is trapped following the collision that happened just before 12 noon on Tuesday (20th April 2021) The collision has taken place just junction two (Hulbert Avenue) in Havant.

The Hampshire and IOW air ambulance has landed on the carriageway of the Londonbound A3.

Fire Crews from Waterlooville, Havant and Cosham have all been scrambled with specialist cutting equipment along with a HART team from South Central ambulance services. The Hampshire and IOW air ambulance has landed on the carriageway of the London bound A3.

The driver of a silver VW estate has been freed and airlifted to Southampton hospital trauma unit after ploughing into the rear of the L and S Waste Lorry that had a number of portaloos onboard

The condition or injuries of those involved is not currently known.

Officers from the Hampshire Constabulary Roads Policing unit have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.