A man who repeatedly ran over his former partner in an attempt to kill her has been sentenced to 18 years in prison

Immediately after the incident on 3 December 2019, Zack Coleman sent messages to a family member stating he thought he had killed her – and, when arrested around an hour later, asked police if she was still alive.

Twenty-six-year-old Coleman committed the offence in Sturdee Road, Leicester, before fleeing in his Ford Kuga to Blaby – where he was found by officers.

On 15 January, following a trial at Leicester Crown Court, he was found guilty of one count of attempted murder. He pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order at an earlier hearing.

When he appeared at the same court for sentencing yesterday (Monday 19 April) he was also told he would serve an extended period on licence of five years and is subject to an indefinite restraining order forbidding him from contacting the victim.

Detective Constable Kerry Washington, from the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit (DAIU), was the officer in the case.

She said: “I am pleased that Coleman is now serving a significant sentence for what was undoubtedly a planned attempt to take the life of his former partner.

“Before it happened, he sent messages in which he suggested he would run someone over – and after doing so sent further messages stating he believed he’d killer her.

“I hope the sentence handed down to him today will provide a degree of relief that she is able to move on with her life.”