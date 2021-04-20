A Thrapston man has been charged with drug supply offences following an operation that uncovered thousands of pounds worth of Class A and B drugs along with a large amount of cash

The operation was headed by Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team and also involved the Road Crime Team, Neighbourhood Policing Team, Operation Revive, Dog Unit and Joint Operations Team.

Lewis Manning, 25, of Charles Street, Thrapston, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property, in connection with the case.

Manning appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 17, where he was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 2, 2021.

Detective Inspector Nick Cobley of the Serious & Organised Crime Team, said: “This was a fine example of different departments within Northants Police coming together to successfully tackle issues that make a real difference to local communities who do not want to endure drug dealing on their streets.

“I hope that this charge and remand will give the public trust and confidence in this Force and demonstrate that we are committed to making their lives and the areas where they live, better.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing in their area is encouraged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.