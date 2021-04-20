Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault at a petrol station in Crawley

Officers received a report of a fight between occupants of two vehicles – a black Nissan Qashqai and a white Ford Transit – on the forecourt at Broadfield Barton petrol station, Pelham Place, around 12.15pm on Sunday, April 11.

One man suffered a wound to his forearm and two others suffered minor injuries.

Officers investigating the matter believe a number of witnesses were present at the petrol station around that time, and urge them to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to get in touch either online or by calling 101 quoting serial 520 of 11/04. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of assault by beating, and threatening a person with a blade / sharply pointed article in a public place. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police believe the assault may be connected to an incident the previous day, around 12.30pm on Saturday, April 10, on the A23 at the junction with Gossops Drive.

Officers received a report of an altercation involving five men, believed to be the occupants of a black Nissan Qashqai, a blue Ford Transit and a white Ford Transit.

No serious injuries were reported, but the incident did hold up traffic in the area for a short space of time.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101 quoting serial 620 of 10/04.