Major delays on the M20 Coast-bound after two lorries involved in a collision

Drivers are facing major delays on the M20 Coastbound in Kent this afternoon with the delays likely to affect the evening rush hour.

Two lorries have been involved in a collision causing two lanes of the coastbound carriageway to be closed by officers from the Highways Agency.

Traffic is stationary between junction 7 (A249) and Junction 8 Leeds castle whilst traffic officers sort out moving the lorries from the live lanes to the hard shoulder. There are currently five miles of stationary traffic with the delays building.

Kent Police have been approached for comment