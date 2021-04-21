Fatal Road Traffic Collision on the A38 in Landrake

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A38 just outside of Landrake, Cornwall.

Two woman were taken to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth, by ambulance, with suspected life-threatening injuries, tragically a third women died at the scene.

The road was closed because of the incident, to allow for investigations to be carried out and for the vehicle’s to be recovered. They were reopened again soon after midnight.

Enquiries are continuing, Police are appealing for witnesses to make contact on 101 quoting

Log 0536 of 19/04/2