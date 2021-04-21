Man issued with ten thousand pound fine after hundreds gathered outside Shirebrook leisure centre

A man has been issued with a £10,000 fine under coronavirus legislation after organising a gathering of hundreds of people.

The 23-year-old man, who is from the town, placed messages on social media encouraging people to attend the event after a friend had died in a collision on the M1.

More than 400 people attended the gathering on land near Shirebrook Leisure Centre on Monday 5 April at around 8pm.

Large numbers of fireworks were set off by the group and the force received dozens of calls from local people. Officers attended and dispersed the group.

Following enquiries, including numerous videos found of the gathering on social media, the man who has received the ticket was identified as the organiser.

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, who leads policing in the north of the county, said:

“Over the last year, thousands of people have lost loved ones and have been unable to grieve in the way they would normally be able to.

“We understand how hard this and my heart goes out to all those who find themselves in a situation that means they are unable to say goodbye.

“However, coronavirus still remains a very real risk to public health with restrictions on certain gatherings still in place and we will continue to use enforcement measures where necessary to protect the public.”