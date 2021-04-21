Members of the public reported seeing a group of people fighting in Manor Road with what was believed to be metal pole

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information after an incident of disorder in Oadby earlier this evening (Tuesday 20 April).

Members of the public reported seeing a group of people fighting in Manor Road with what was believed to be metal poles.

Damage had been caused to two vehicles – a Porsche and a Landrover – parked in the road.

Officers attended the scene and four men, in their 20s were arrested on suspicion of affray.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

Officers remain in the area carrying out their initial enquiries and offering reassurance to the community.

Sergeant Rob Rollins is investigating. He said: “Although four men have been arrested I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information about the incident.

“If you were in the area and heard or saw what happened we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 486 of 20 April.