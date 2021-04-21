Tributes have been paid to a grandfather and ‘friend to all’ who died following a hit-and-run collision in Stechford



William Burns suffered serious injuries after being struck by a BMW on Station Road at around 1.30pm on Sunday (18 April).



Despite the best efforts of emergency services the 63-year-old pedestrian was confirmed dead a short time later.



In a statement, his family said: “William was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.



“You made an impact and created a memory for every single person who had the privilege of meeting you. We have lost our legend and you will forever be in our hearts.”



The BMW did not stop at the scene but a 27-year-old man was arrested later in the day on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been questioned and released under investigation to enable further enquiries to be carried out.



Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We know the impact this has caused within the community, and it’s important we complete a full and thorough investigation to get all the answers for William’s grieving family.



“We’ve had a fantastic response to our appeals for information and I’m extremely grateful for the support we’ve received.



“I’d urge people not to further speculate on the circumstances at this stage as not only could it hinder our enquiries, but cause further pain to William’s family at this deeply upsetting time.”



Anyone with information can contact collision investigators on [email protected], via live chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight, or by calling 101 anytime. Quote log number 1715 of 18/04/21.

