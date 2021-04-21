Prenton man jailed for historic sex offences

Stephen Lewis, 59, of Woodchurch Road, Prenton, was sentenced to four years at Liverpool Crown Court for five counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years and two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 14 years of age.

The offences date back to the 1970s when Lewis was 15-years-old.

Detective Constable Alex Fowler of the Unity Team at Merseyside Police said: “Lewis’ actions have haunted his victims for decades and I would like to commend their bravery in seeing this prosecution through and facing him again in court. I hope this sentencing gives the victims some comfort and allows them some closure as they begin to move forward.

“Time should never be a barrier to obtaining justice and as a force, we take every report of sexual offences extremely seriously, whether or not they are recent. Merseyside Police has dedicated officers within the force’s Unity Team, who are trained to both thoroughly investigate allegations and make sure that those reporting them are properly supported.

“I want to make it clear that if you report a sexual offence, whether recent or historic, we at Merseyside Police will investigate it thoroughly and provide you with the utmost support throughout. To be the victim of a sexual assault can have a devastating and long lasting impact on an individual’s life, but I want to reassure you that we are here to treat you with compassion and respect, and will work tirelessly to put any perpetrators before the courts.

Anyone who wants to report any sexual offence allegation, whether recent or not, is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.