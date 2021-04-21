Police are appealing for witnesses following a fight on The Chase near Guildford town centre

Officers were called to the area shortly before 7:30pm on Sunday (18 April) following a call stating that a group of people had been seen fighting. Some of the individuals involved received minor injuries as a result. There were reports of weapons being used.

Six men have since been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Two of the men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Detective Constable Ryan Shaw said, “After being alerted to this incident, we were on the scene within minutes to diffuse the situation. We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything, or has any information about this fight in Guildford. If you were driving through the area at the time, and have any dash cam footage of the incident, please do get in touch with us.”

If you witnessed anything or have any further information, contact us quoting incident reference PR/45210039767 Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11