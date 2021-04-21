Thames Valley Police has issued a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice following an unlicensed music event that took place on New Years’ Eve in Kidlington.

On 31 December 2020 officers were called to the scene of an unlicensed music event where around 150 to 200 people had gathered in breach of Coronavirus laws.

Officers took action to disperse those who had gathered for the safety of the public and officers and to minimise the potential for disorder.

Following an investigation by the Kidlington Neighbourhood Policing Team, on Thursday 8 April 2021, a 23-year-old man from Hackney was reported, suspected of being involved in the organisation of the event, and a FPN for £10,000 has been issued.

Silver Commander for Thames Valley Police’s response to Coronavirus, Supt Bruce Riddell, said: “This event increased the risk of transmission of Coronavirus and also caused disruption to the community.

“The vast majority of people within our communities have and continue to do all they can to stop the spread of Coronavirus and for this we would like to thank them.

“Overall cases seem to be falling but regulations remain in place which are there to protect us all, particularly around large gatherings.

“Throughout the Thames Valley our officers will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to follow the Coronavirus legislation, however where they see people wilfully and blatantly ignoring the regulations, particularly by gathering in large numbers, we will look to issue FPNs or use other enforcement such as dispersal or arrest.

“This incident caused concern in the community at the time and the action taken should serve as a reminder that people who are suspected of being involved in the organisation of such illegal gatherings will be issued with an FPN.”