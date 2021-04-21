Police have charged two people in connection with an incident in which a teenage boy was seriously assaulted and robbed in Reading

A 16-year-old boy from Reading, who was arrested on 5 January, was charged on Wednesday (14/4) with Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery and three counts of attempted robbery. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 5 May.

Jan Watroba, aged 20, of Zinzan Street, Reading, who was arrested on 15 January, was charged on Wednesday (14/4) with three counts of attempted robbery. He was bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 9 June.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Sunday 13 December when the victims, a group of friends, were walking in Friar Street when they were approached by two people while outside the CEX shop.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was separated from his friends and walked to Victoria Park where he was seriously assaulted, causing him to sustain serious eye, facial and arm injuries, which required hospital treatment.

The other members of the group were threatened and demands were made to hand over their bags.