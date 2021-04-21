Officers investigating an assault in Portsmouth in the early hours of Sunday morning (18 April) have charged two men.

It comes after officers were called to the Gosport Ferry Terminal at The Hard shortly after midnight on Sunday to a report of an altercation taking place.

Two men, both in their 30s, were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. They have since returned home.

Attending officers made two arrests close to the scene and two men have since been charged in connection with the incident.

Christopher Shaun Hale, 33, of West Street, Fareham, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

Jordan Stephen Alexander Lewsley, 26, of Sandcroft Close, Gosport, has been charged with two counts of section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent.

Both appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 19 April) and have been remanded into custody.

They will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 17 May.