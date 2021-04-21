Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward following reports of a sexual assault in Totton

The incident occurred at around 2pm on Saturday 17 April at Eling Recreational Ground in Totton.

An unknown man approached two teenage boys, engaging in conversation with them, before sexually assaulting one of the boys.

The man is described as being white, aged between 25 and 32, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, average build, bleached blonde hair with shaved sides. He was seen wearing a blue or grey baggy jumper, tracksuit bottoms or jeans, a blue tye dye t-shirt and also had a small black backpack with him.

Police Investigator, Douglas Gould from Hampshire Constabulary’s CID team, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and demonstrates very bold behaviour by the offender. We are keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area at the time or recognises the man from the description.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210145347. Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We would like to re-assure the local community that we take every report of sexual assault seriously, whether recent or non-recent. We have specialist officers who can support anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault.

“As always, if you see anything suspicious please call 101, or report it via our online reporting portal on the Hampshire Constabulary website. If a crime is in progress, please dial 999.”