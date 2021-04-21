Police investigating a report of a stolen alcohol have released images of two men they would like to speak with as part of their investigation

It was reported two men entered a newsagent in Compton Acres and stole a bottle of brandy and put it inside his coat jacket. A second man has stolen bottled cider from a fridge and concealed it in his hoody.

The men left the store making no payment for the items and were reportedly aggressive towards shop staff.

The newsagent’s manager, who didn’t wish to be named, is hoping that the police appeal will help catch the thieves.

He said: “It’s been a really difficult time for everyone the past 12-months or so. We’ve stayed open throughout the pandemic to ensure the community can come in and get their essentials.

“When we become targeted and people are aggressive towards us, it’s horrible. You feel so angry and distraught. It really has a big impact on us. We know that the drinks weren’t valued a huge amount, but to be shouted and abused whilst we work is disgusting.

“Thanks to everyone online and in person who has been so kind since the incident. Hopefully the CCTV images will help police with their investigation.”

Nottinghamshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men they believe may have information that could aid their enquiries.

Police Sergeant Amy Wilson is leading the investigation. She said: “Shop theft is totally unacceptable and we will always take action against offenders.

“Incidents like these not only harm businesses financially, but they can also be incredibly distressing for staff within the stores.

“Shop workers have played a key role the past year, as they ensure we are able to get food and vital supplies during this difficult time. They are on the frontline and should be treated with the utmost respect.

“We are now appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at around 6.20pm on Saturday (10 April 2021) to come forward. We believe the men may have been in the area earlier that day and targeted other local shops.

“If you recognise either men or have any information please call 101, quoting incident number 147 of 11 April 2021.”