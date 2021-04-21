A 38-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman in Kettering has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison

Oliver James Edwards, 38, of no fixed abode, assaulted the woman at an address in the town on June 6, 2015.

The incident happened just after 10pm that evening when a social gathering was taking place within the house. The woman had decided to go to bed early due to feeling unwell however was awoken by Edwards, who she had only met that day, sexually assaulting her.

At no time did she consent to this act or even consent to him entering the room in which she was sleeping.

Edwards was later arrested and charged with sexual assault and this week at Northampton Crown Court, he was found unanimously of guilty by the jury. He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison as a result and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register, where he belongs, for life.

DC Ivan Bentley from Northamptonshire Police’s SOLAR Team, said: “Firstly, I want to take this opportunity to commend the woman in this case for the courage and resoluteness she has shown throughout our investigation.

“She is a credit to herself for having the bravery to come forward and see the man who did this to her brought to justice. Her strength is admirable and because of her, Oliver Edwards will forever be rightly known as a sex offender.

“This has been a long and protracted case to investigate so I am pleased it has come to the right conclusion.”

Northamptonshire Police takes reports of sexual assault very seriously and will always treat reports of this nature with the confidentiality and sensitivity they deserve.