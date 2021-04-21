A man who subjected his former partner to violent abuse has been sentenced to 25 months in prison

Palito Arteaga-Aponte, 46, of Woolborough Road, Crawley, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 13 April after he was convicted of seven offences between June 2020 and January 2021.

He was found guilty of five counts of assault by beating and one count of grievous bodily harm without intent. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage committed on 2 January 2021.

Arteaga-Aponte was also given a Restraining Order to last until further notice, prohibiting him from any contact with the victim.

DC Jedrzejewska of Crawley CID said: “Arteaga-Aponte’s abusive behaviour has had a huge impact on the victim but through her courage we were able to get the evidence we needed to enable us to arrest him and secure a prosecution.

“We supported her through the investigation and the court case, and are pleased justice has been done. The victim now has a measure of protection and reassurance, and is building a new life.”