Following a Warwickshire Police investigation, an 18-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for drugs offences in Leamington

Daine Dwyer of Lordswood Road, Birmingham, appeared at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Monday 19 April) where he was sentenced to 28 months’ imprisonment.

The offence took place at around 2pm on 18 December last year, when officers conducted a stop search on Dwyer on Eagle Street in Leamington.

He was found with six grams of cocaine, weighing scales, a mobile phone with drugs-supply related messages and cash on him.

He was arrested and charged, and later pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Following the sentencing, Det Con Paul Luke from Leamington CID said: “Illegal drugs bring misery to our communities, and we are determined to proactively target those who are involved in their supply.

“We will continue to work with local residents, businesses, partner agencies and other organisations in the area to keep Warwickshire safe.

“If anyone has any information about the production or supply or drugs in their area, or witnesses any suspicious behaviour, please let us know and we will act on it.”