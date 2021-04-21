Burglar sentenced to 18 months in prison as part of Operation Crooked

A 34-year-old woman has been handed 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to burgling two vulnerable people.

Maria Rowland, 34, previously of Weedon, pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court this week.

The first burglary happened on October 23, 2020, when Rowland broke into the home of a disabled person in Weedon while his wife was out walking the dog. Once inside, she stole a handbag and then later tried to take cash out of an ATM using one of the stolen bank cards before using the same card to buy scratch cards at a nearby shop.

The second burglary happened on November 18, 2020, when Rowland knocked on the door of a 92-year-old woman in a sheltered accommodation building in Daventry and asked if she could use the bathroom as the communal one was busy. The lady obliged but once inside, Rowland stole a purse and cash worth £255 and ran off.

Rowland was identified following an investigation by Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team West and subsequently arrested and charged.

At Northampton Crown Court this week, she pleaded guilty to both offences and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush, said: “Maria Rowland preyed on vulnerable people and I am glad she pleaded guilty at court so that her victims were not put through the distress of a trial.

“I hope she thinks long and hard on how low she has stooped here and will come out of prison with a desire to make better choices.

“Burglary remains a top priority for Northamptonshire Police and we take a zero-tolerance approach towards burglars – you are not welcome in this county and we will catch you and bring you to justice.”