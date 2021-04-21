A man involved in a violent and racist robbery that left one victim unconscious and another needing facial reconstruction, has been jailed for four years

David Stan, 18, and a youth accomplice, who was then 15 years old, approached two men – both from South Korea and working in London – while they walked along Coventry Street in the West End during the early hours of Sunday, 19 July 2020. They threatened them and forced one of them to hand over an iPhone 11, before fleeing.

When the two men gave chase, the robbers turned on them. One victim was punched repeatedly in the face, causing multiple breaks to his nose, and the other was knocked unconscious by the youth.

During the attack one of the attackers was heard to shout ‘f***ing Chinese’ and a £7,000 Hublot watch was also stolen. The attackers then fled on to Haymarket and escaped on a bus. They were tracked down by CCTV.

On Tuesday 13 April at Isleworth Crown Court Stan was sentenced to four years for his part in the robbery. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of actual bodily harm on both of the victims.

The youth, now 16 years old, was sentenced in November last year at Snaresbrook Crown Court to 44 months’ detention after admitting racially aggravated actual bodily harm and robbery. His sentence was increased to take account of the racist comments made during the attack.

CPS prosecutor Claire Holder said: “This was a shocking and violent robbery in the middle of central London on a Saturday night. It left one victim unconscious and the other with a badly broken nose needing facial reconstructive surgery back home in South Korea. Vile racist slurs were also thrown at the victims.

“These individuals targeted their victims, they were organised in their approach and they had every intention of using violence and threatening behaviour to carry out a robbery. The prosecution case included strong CCTV evidence that allowed the attackers to be tracked and identified.

“The court heard today about the impact of this senseless attack on these men. They still fear for their safety and are traumatised. We hope these convictions and the sentences passed, provide them with some comfort at this time, while also sending out a strong message of deterrence to perpetrators of such crimes.”