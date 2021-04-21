Four fire crews, Paramedics and an officer from Hampshire Constabulary Roads Policing were all called to the collision on Mile End road on thisafternoon. Emergency services were called just after 2.30pm on Wednesday (21st April 2021) Three fire crews from Cosham and Southsea attended the incident and used specialist cutting and spreading equipment to carry out the Casualty extrication by way of a roof removal. The injured person was then placed on a spinalboard and treated by Paramedics from South Central ambulance before being taken to the QA hospitial in Cosham for further treatment The road was blocked by Police to assist with the exrication and the recovery of the written off vehicle.
Driver cut free by fire crews from Portsmouth collision
4 hours ago
1 Min Read
