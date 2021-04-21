Armed Police called to Siege in Sandown on the Isle of Wight

Armed Police and Fire crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been scrambled to Avenue Road in Sandown on the Isle of Wight to deal with a standoff with a person who has set fire to some curtains in a property and understood to be armed with a knife.

Emergency service were called just after 3pm Wednesday afternoon. The road has been closed in both direction and Police cordons have been set up. A number of the home next to the property have been evacuated by Police.

Driver and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Hampshire Police have been approached for comment

Driver are being diverted via Fort Street and Culver Parade in both directions with members of the public being asked to avoid the scene.