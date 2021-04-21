A man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after being found in possession of indecent images of children

Dominic Osborne Robinson, 34, of Midway Road, Colchester, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 20 April), to 20 months imprisonment, put on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.

Robinson pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to three counts of making indecent photographs of children, two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child and one count of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence believing it would be committed.

Officers executed a warrant at Robinson’s home on 28 January 2019 after intelligence suggested he had been uploading indecent images of children as well as participating in online conversations about child abuse.

He was arrested on the same day in Portsmouth at his place of work.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Internet Child Abuse Team (ICAT) seized three phones, a laptop and a tablet and a number of cameras which were analysed by a forensic computer examiner within the force.

Between these devices, officers discovered more than 1000 images of abuse involving children had been downloaded and included category A images, which are the most serious.

Several videos of category A and B were also discovered, as well as sexualised communications with children.

DC Stephen Hill of Hampshire Constabulary’s Internet Child Abuse Team said “Behind every indecent image of a child is a vulnerable victim and these crimes are among the most appalling that we investigate.

“Robinson is a habitual collector of indecent images that include category A, the most serious kind, for his own sexual gratification.

“He was found to not only have been in possession of such images, but also actively sought to communicate with children.

“Tackling online viewing of indecent images and safeguarding children online is a priority for police and we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101.