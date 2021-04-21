U23 #TSG NW area completed the #Ratana10k in full public order kit in respect to PS Matt Ratana. That’s a lot of laps in heavy and sweaty overalls, balaclava, stabvest and pads
Officers from the Met TSG carry out 10K run in full public order kit in respect to PS Matt Ratana
27 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Teen charged with double sisters Wembley Park murders
10 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Scam Messages Offering Argos Gift Cards
November 29, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
19 migrants detained in Dover
February 18, 2019
LATEST NEWS • MISSING • NORTHAMPTONSHIRE
Nicolae was last seen in Northampton
5 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Man killed after collision with parked lorry
November 7, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Pensioner attacked Robbed and Knocked to the ground in Basingstoke
November 20, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Man stabbed outside Abbeywood Station
August 5, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
11 year old girl dies following Eltham collision
February 11, 2019
BERKSHIRE • READING
Appeal for witnesses following Reading Attack
6 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
UPDATED:Man shot dead in Maidstone
March 17, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Two people arrested in Folkestone rape investigation
October 28, 2019
BREAKING
Police are still Friendly even on High Alert
November 19, 2015
BREAKING • CRIME • KENT
Two arrested after vehicle makes off from Police hitting a bus
April 3, 2020
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Police appeal for Witnesses after Four vehicle collision in Fareham
November 21, 2016
BREAKING • SURREY
Arson Probe Launched following Flat Fire in West Molesey
April 13, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Image released of suitcase stolen from woman in Canterbury
October 22, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Missing 9 year old girl found safe by Police
March 20, 2019
BREAKING • DARTFORD • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Gone is 60 Second’s Little Brook Power Station
December 15, 2019
BREAKING • LEYTON
Further arrest over murder of Jade. Moodie
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police close Burnthouse In Newport following incident
February 19, 2019
BREAKING
Serious multi vehicle collision closes M11 motorway
November 29, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • SUSSEX
Man arrested in County Lines crack down in Sussex
8 months ago
BREAKING
14 apps that could put your kids in danger
February 18, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Couple jailed for violently abusing children in their care
April 27, 2018
BREAKING
Royal baby is named
April 27, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Fire rips through Canterbury Property leaving Village in darkness
December 30, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Biker injured in collision in Ryde
April 23, 2016