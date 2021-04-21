BREAKING CROYDON LONDON

Officers from the Met TSG carry out 10K run in full public order kit in respect to PS Matt Ratana

27 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
U23 #TSG NW area completed the #Ratana10k in full public order kit in respect to PS Matt Ratana. That’s a lot of laps in heavy and sweaty overalls, balaclava, stabvest and pads

 
 