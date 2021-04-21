Police have arrested four teenagers on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Huyton on Monday night, 19th April

.

The teenagers, two males aged 15, one male aged 14 and a 15 year-old female, are currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

The victim has now been identified as 23 year-old Connor Dockerty (pictured) from the Litherland area.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post mortem revealed he died from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Siobhan Gainer said: “We are continuing to appeal for the public’s help and I want to appeal directly to anyone who was on Kingsway at the time this incident happened to contact us. If you have CCTV, dashcam or video/mobile footage from the Kingsway or Liverpool Road area at around 8pm on Monday night, please get in touch.”

Anyone who would like to upload footage from last night to help with our investigation can use our Major Incident Portal by clicking on ‘Merseyside Police’ and the ‘Kingsway murder Huyton’ icon. They can also message us in confidence via the portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)



Anyone with information can also DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1004 of 19 April.