Prison fire drama as inmate treated by paramedics after Highdown cell blaze

Five fire engines from Surrey and the London Fire Brigade and an ambulance have attended at this evening night’s horror incident HM Prison Highdown.

The jail is a Category B men’s local prison. It is located on the outskirts of Banstead in Surrey.

A prisoner has been treated by paramedics after he set himself and his cell alight at around 9.10pm on Wednesday evening.

At one point five fire engines and an ambulance were at the scene, but the blaze was extinguished by prison officers before they arrived.

The prisoner was given oxygen for smoke inhalation and burns.

The Prison Service has been approached for comment