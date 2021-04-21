Police appealing for witnesses following an altercation in Salisbury last week

It happened shortly after 2pm last Thursday (15/04), initially in Warwick Close, but then continuing on into Stratford Road.

The altercation took place between the occupants of a black Audi vehicle and a man and woman who were walking a dog.

The two groups of people are known to each other, and nobody was injured, but we need to speak to independent witnesses to understand the exact circumstances.

Any witnesses, including anyone who may have dash cam footage, is asked to call PC Charles Stead, from the Salisbury Area Community Policing Team, on 101, quoting 54210035083. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.