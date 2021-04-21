A woman was approached in the street and struck her to the face, causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Devizes.

It happened in The Brittox at around 11.30am last Friday (16/04) when the victim, a woman in her 50s, had left one of the shops.

She was approached by another, younger woman, who struck her to the face, causing her to fall to the floor and hit her head.

PC Jamie Collings, from the Devizes Area Community Policing Team, said: “The victim has been left upset and shaken by what happened to her.

“We don’t believe this was a random assault, but we do need to speak to independent witnesses who saw what happened.

“We know the area around the shops was relatively busy at the time, with a number of passers-by stopping to intervene. We also believe a man recorded part of the incident on a mobile phone.

“We would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak to us.”

Any witnesses, particularly the man who filmed the incident, are asked to call PC Collings on 101, quoting crime reference 54210035495. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.