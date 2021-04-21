National Asparagus Day Recognises NHS As Gus The Asparagus Man Hands Over First Cut Round to Hospital

National Asparagus Day falls on April 23rd and this year, to say thank you to the NHS for everything they have done this past year, the first-cut round of asparagus will be delivered to the Worcestershire Royal Hospital. Chief Nurse Paula Gardner will be on hand to receive nearly 1000 asparagus spears from Gus the Asparagus Man, which will be distributed amongst staff.

Worcestershire Royal was chosen as the recipient because the British Asparagus Festival began in the Vale of Evesham, the home of British asparagus. The area produces the world’s finest asparagus – wider in girth and with an intense flavour.

It’s no coincidence National Asparagus Day falls on Saint George’s Day as the two-month asparagus season officially starts on 23rd April and the venerable veg is traditionally the food of choice to celebrate the day.

National Asparagus Day begins early on 23rd April at the National Trusts only pub, The Fleece Inn at Bretforton in the heart of the Vale of Evesham. The first cut asparagus will be blessed and then the asparamancer will make predictions for the year ahead. The asparagus will then be taken to the hospital for the handover.