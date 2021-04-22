Officers are appealing for information to help find a 29-year-old man reported missing from Tunbridge Wells

Doug Carroll was last seen on Tuesday 20 April 2021. He is described as being five feet and five inches tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing. Doug has access to a grey Peugeot 207 with a partial registration number of BJ08. It is thought he may have travelled to the Reading area in Berkshire. Inspector Dave Higham, of the Tunbridge Wells Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We are very concerned for Doug’s welfare and are asking anybody who sees him or his car, or knows where he might be to contact us.’ Anyone who has information is urged to call Kent Police on 999, quoting reference 20-1528.