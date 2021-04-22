A burglary charge has been authorised following a report a theatre was targeted in Chatham

At around 6am on Monday 19 April 2021, Kent Police received a report that a burglary was in progress at the Central Theatre, in High Street.

Officers attended and it was established that various electrical items and power tools had been taken.

Later that day, Adrian Edwards was arrested by the Medway Community Policing Team.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed address, has since been charged by North Kent CID with burglary and possessing a class B psychoactive substance.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 21 April 2021.