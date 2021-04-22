Rotherham man jailed for indecent images of children

A 41-year-old Rotherham man has been jailed for 40 months for possessing indecent images of children.

Registered sex offender Colin Stevenson, of Parkgate, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to making of indecent images of children, breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order and failing to comply with his notification requirements.

The court heard that on 2 March 2020 Stevenson’s Visor officer attended his home address as part of his sex offenders management. Upon inspection of his laptop, mobile phone, Kindle and Amazon Fire Stick indecent images of children were found.

He was arrested and the devices were seized. An examination of the devices showed positive for indecent images of children.

On 11 February 2021 his Visor officer again attended his home address. A search of the property uncovered further devices that he had concealed and failed to provide when instructed. These devices contained over 69 indecent images of children. He was arrested again.

Stevenson was handed an extended sentence of six years four months, comprising 40 months in custody and an extension period of three years.