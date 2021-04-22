Tributes Pid to man killed in M40 collision

Following the conclusion of the trial of Gagandeep Rai, 28, of Stafford Avenue, Slough last month, who was jailed for seven years and two months for causing death by dangerous driving on the M40 in September 2019, Pete Chamberlain’s widow, Gemma, has released the following tribute.

“Pete, our world fell apart the night you left us.

“I still wait for you to walk through the door and see your smile.

“You were the first man I loved.

“I am so lucky to have had 16 years with you, although it should have been forever.

“Your life was your kids. You were a true family man who would do anything for anyone.

“You worked so hard for us, to give the kids everything they wanted, I hope you know how grateful I am for everything you did, I just wish I could tell you again.

“A doting Daddy to our three amazing children, they were precious to you, all three are just like you in so many ways and all I have left of you.

“They miss you dearly just like I do.

“Everything about you is missed, your voice, your laugh, your jokes, your kind caring heart.

You were loved by so many.

“We have lost an amazing man and this will affect us for the rest of our lives but now the trial is done we can grieve how we need to and move forward the best we can.

“I want to thank all emergency services who were in attendance on that evening, people we take for granted and what they have to deal with.

“Pete being an ex-firefighter himself would have utmost respect for you all – as do I.

“Thank you to Dawn our family liaison officer who has been a great support since that day, kind, caring and just amazing even to this day.

“Thank you to all at TVP who worked so, so hard to piece everything together to get some justice for Pete and Paul. I can’t thank you enough.

“No sentence will ever be enough.

“Pete, your time with us was taken too soon.

“Sleep tight darling.

“Love always and forever.”

Wifey, Chloe, Rosie and Zac xx