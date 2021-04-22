England Regional News – North West

Detectives are continuing to hunt for a gang of men who raped a women.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was attacked at about 00.30 BST at Kirkup Gardens in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Tuesday 20th April.

Superintendent Richard Timson, of GMP’s City of Manchester South Division, said: “The shock and concern from the community following the sickening report that we received after midnight on Tuesday is shared by each of our officers in Wythenshawe and across the city.

“Our team of detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries to gain further information about this incident and I know that details at this stage aren’t fully clear – including the identity of those that attacked the woman in Kirkup Gardens, as she was walking through the area after being out with friends.

“This is an understandably distressing time for the victim, and police and specialist partner agencies are offering support to her. I can assure her and the public that we are working around the clock to establish the full extent of the attack and who was involved, and this requires thorough and meticulous investigating.

“A large scene has been in place at the Gardens over the past couple of days, and it is set to remain there going into the evening while officers work to uncover any evidence while keeping the area safe. Additional patrols have also been in the area and they will be continued to be deployed there in the coming days.

“In the meantime, I would like to thank the public for their co-operation and remind people that the best support they can provide at this time is to provide us with any information that could be relevant to this enquiry. We are totally committed to keeping people safe in the communities we serve and I can reassure the public that we are doing everything we can do to ensure this.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6063 quoting incident 73 of 20/04/2021. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.