A woman has been issued a 24 week sentence suspended for two years following a multi-vehicle collision on the A31 in Runfold in October 2019 which resulted in the death of a 20 year-old moped rider

Victoria Howell, 23, of Park Road, Farnborough, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving following the collision on 16 October 2019 and was sentenced today (20 April), at Guildford Magistrates’ Court. Howell was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work, given a six month curfew and a two year driving disqualification until February 2023 with an extended re-test.

Howell was driving along the A31 at around 9:30pm when her Suzuki Vitara collided with a moped. The moped rider was then thrown off of the bike before being hit by oncoming traffic. The moped rider, Connor Traves from Camberley was sadly killed as a result of multiple injuries.

Following the collision, the family of Connor Traves described him as a “lovely, funny young man” who “had the biggest heart and always knew how to make people laugh.”

Investigator Stuart Bonner from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said:

“Howell’s careless driving ultimately cost a young man his life. This case sadly highlights and reinforces the message to other motorists that they have a responsibility to stay alert and not drive carelessly when they are in control of a motor vehicle.”