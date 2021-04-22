Gravesend man charged with attempting to murder Kent Police officer

An attempted murder charge has been authorised against a Gravesend man who is alleged to have assaulted a Kent Police officer with a knife.

Kuran Gill is reported to have committed the assault while a warrant was carried out at his home in Sun Marsh Way at around 6am on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

The officer sustained a serious injury to their left arm, which is consistent with a stab wound and was treated at a local hospital. He has since been discharged, but will require further treatment.

Gill, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, conspiring to import cannabis and acquiring criminal property.

He has been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 April.

A further two warrants were carried out on the same morning as part of the operation, which saw the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate target individuals suspected to be involved in importing cannabis.

They took place in Buckland Hill, Maidstone, and The Boulevard, Fulham, and led to the arrests of two 30-year-old men.

Gregory Blacklock, of Buckland Hill, and Jag Singh, of The Boulevard, have since been charged with conspiring to import cannabis and have also been remanded in custody to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 April