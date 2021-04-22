A jail term has been imposed on a man who grew a large amount of cannabis at a property near Ashford

Plants and harvested cannabis with a combined street value of at least £45,000 were found at the property in Steeds Lane, Kingsnorth in January 2020.

Michael Craft, 40, was arrested for and later admitted producing the class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority.

Craft, of Church Hill, Kingsnorth, was jailed for two years and eight months at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 20 April 2021.

Kent Police responded to a report of a car being driven in a suspicious manner in the Kingsnorth area at around 11am on Friday 24 January 2020.

Officers attended and found the vehicle outside a property where Craft answered the door. He gave uncertain answers when questioned and the property was searched.

More than 60 cannabis plants in various stages of growth were found in one bedroom and 29 mature plants were found in another room. A bag containing nearly two kilos of harvested cannabis was found in a third room.

The plants had an estimated street value of at least £26,000 and the harvested cannabis had an estimated street value of more than £19,000.

The drugs, as well as electrical and hydroponic equipment from the site, were seized and the court has since ordered their destruction.

Ashford District Commander, Chief Inspector Nick Sparkes, said: ‘Illegal drugs like those found at this site are sold to profit criminal groups, which all too often leads to further crime and anti-social behaviour.

‘I am pleased that the professional curiosity of officers on the night of this arrest has led to the discovery and seizure of a large amount of cannabis and its removal from circulation in Kent.’