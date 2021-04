Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kingsland High Street and Dalston Lane E8 on Wednesday evening.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital; his condition is currently being treated as life-threatening.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Road closures were put in place to assist with an investigation that has been launched by Police