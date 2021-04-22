Two suspected shoplifters have appeared in court after they were arrested in Greenhithe

At around 2.40pm on Friday 16 April 2021, patrols attended a shopping centre following a report a man and a woman had been found to be in possession of a large quantity of suspected stolen property.

They were both arrested and taken into custody. Officers also seized a metal security tag remover.

Roxana Constantinescu and Constantin-robert Sogirdea, both of Solent Road, Worcester, Worcestershire, were later charged with theft of cosmetics from Boots the Chemist, valued at £1,333.57, and theft of clothing from House of Fraser worth £988.

Ms Constantinescu, aged 26, and Mr Sogirdea, aged 33, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court where they were bailed to a hearing at Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on 13 May.