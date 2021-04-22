Detectives investigating the death of Danny Irons in Sheffield on Saturday have made three further arrests

A 24-year-old man from Rotherham, and two 29-year-old men from Sheffield were arrested on suspicion of murder last night (21 April). They all remain in police custody at this time.

A 28-year-old Sheffield man arrested on Saturday (17 April) has been released under investigation.

Emergency services were called to Fretson Green in the Manor area at 12.34am on 17 April following reports that the 32-year-old had been found seriously injured. Danny had suffered a stab wound, and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem examination confirmed the injury as cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, investigating, said: “Firstly I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“I continue to appeal to anyone who has information about what happened to Danny to get in touch with us. We are particularly keen to hear about any vehicles that were seen in the Fretson Green area around the time of the incident.

“Uniformed officers will remain in the area as investigations continue, so please don’t hesitate to speak to them if you have any information or concerns.”

If you have any information, dash cam footage or CCTV, please report this by calling 101. If you do not wish to speak to police, you can stay completely anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The incident number to quote is 29 of 17 April.