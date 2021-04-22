Officers are appealing for information from the public to help locate a wanted woman

Leanne Levine, aged 23, who has been staying at accommodation in Bournemouth, is wanted after failing to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 20 April 2021 in connection with a number of offences including theft and assault.

She is described as white, tall and of slim build with dark brown hair.

Inspector Greg Tansill, of Bournemouth police, said: “Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in the Bournemouth and Poole areas to try and locate Leanne Levine, but these have so far proved unsuccessful.

“I am appealing to anyone who has knowledge of her whereabouts, or who sees a woman matching the description given, to please contact us.

“While we do not have any information to suggest Leanne Levine presents a risk to the public, anyone who sees her is urged not to approach her but instead to call 999 immediately.”