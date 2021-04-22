Police investigating an incident of outraging public decency on-board a Piccadilly line Tube are today releasing images in connection

At just before 9pm on Sunday 14 March, a man on-board the service exposed himself in front of two women as it travelled between Holborn and Earl’s Court Underground stations.

Later that evening, at 22.45 it is reported that the same touched himself inappropriately in front of two women before urinating on the floor of the Tube’s carriage.

He then got off the service at Hyde Park Corner Underground station.

Officers believe the man in the images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100016320.