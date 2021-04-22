A murder investigation has been launched after a stabbing in Salford

Police were called shortly after 8.15pm on Wednesday 21 April to a report of a stabbing on Peveril Road.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest and sadly died from his injuries despite the best efforts of emergency services.

A short time later, police were called to a second address on Stowell Street after receiving reports that a second 17-year-old boy had suffered stab wounds to his arm.

The 17-year-old had already left the scene, and gone to hospital for treatment.

Officers attended, and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and enquiries are on-going.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “After such a dreadful incident like this our thoughts are with the family of the young man who lost his life on our streets last night.

“These are the very early stages of our investigation but we are working hard to identify the circumstances around what took place.

“There will be understandable shock in the community after news of this incident, but we have a large police presence at the scene and I can assure the public we will be doing everything within our power to seek justice for this boy’s family.”