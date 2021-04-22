A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering a teenager following a stabbing at a sports club has appeared in court

Joshua Hall, 17, died in hospital after the incident at Cam Sports Club near Dursley, Gloucestershire, on Friday.

Joshua’s family paid tribute to him and described him as a “caring and kind soul” who “had a smile for everyone”.

The 15-year-old, from Dursley, was excused from attending the hearing at Bristol Crown Court and did not enter a plea.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

He was remanded into secure local authority accommodation and is due to face trial at Gloucester Crown Court on 4 October.

Earlier, a 29-year-old man from Dursley was arrested on suspicion of murder and the supply of class B drugs, Gloucestershire Police said.

A 20-year-old man and a second 15-year-old boy, arrested last week, remain released under investigation.

In a statement, Joshua’s family said its life “changed forever” when he was “hurt beyond recovery”.

“The essence of Josh is impossible to capture because of how special he was,” the tribute said.